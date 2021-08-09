JMU ranked No. 2 in STATS preseason poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is expected to be one of the best teams in the FCS again this season.

The Dukes are ranked No. 2 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25, which was released Monday. JMU has been picked to win the CAA this fall and is coming off a 7-1 record during that spring season that resulted in an appearance in the FCS Semifinals.

James Madison is scheduled to open the 2021 season Saturday, September 4 at home against Morehead State. To see the full STATS Perform FCS Top 25, click here.

