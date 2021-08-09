JMU to require masks indoors as students return this fall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Officials with James Madison University announced Monday that masks will be required this upcoming fall semester while indoors and near others on campus.

“So to ensure a fall semester the way we want it in-person on campus, we will have a temporary masking order in place,” Dr. Tim Miller, Vice President of Student Affairs, said. “We will expect all members of our community to wear a mask indoors while they are in proximity of other people.”

Miller says he hopes this will only be a temporary mandate to get the university through the beginning of the semester as students return from all over the country and the world.

He says the new mandate will go into effect August 16, a time when many are returning to campus, and two weeks before classes start.

Miller gave the example of if he’s inside by his office alone he does not need to wear a mask, but when around others, it’s time to mask up.

JMU also released Monday its student vaccination percentage as a part of its Stop the Spread: Dashboard.

According to the graph, almost 71% of students are vaccinated or received one shot, 6% have signed a waiver and 23% have still not reported the data.

Miller says while that information was due at the beginning of July, the university is continuing to reach out to parents and students for their vaccination records.

He says if the information is not submitted or a waiver is signed, this fall students will be limited to what they can do including registering for spring classes.

“Those students will not be able to move in,” Miller said. “So if they arrive and they haven’t finished they’ll actually have to do the paperwork right then before they move in into the residence hall. [For] other students, our plan is to they’ll actually have their JACards shut off so they won’t be able to go to the dining hall they won’t be able to go to university buildings like UREC.”

If students decide to sign an assumption of risk form, they must be tested every week and wear a mask on campus.

