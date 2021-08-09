Advertisement

Long-time Anicira foster recognized for helping 16+ animals

Kylie Shiflett is a recent graduate of JMU and along with her studies, was a long-time foster caregiver for Anicira.
Kylie Shiflett with one of her foster pets
Kylie Shiflett with one of her foster pets(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Anicira is a non-profit veterinary clinic in Harrisonburg that aims to give affordable access to vet care in the community.

Anicira is a non-profit veterinary clinic in Harrisonburg that aims to give affordable access to vet care in the community.

Shiflett has been a foster caregiver at the clinic for almost three years, spending over 200 days with a foster animal in her care and helping over 16 dogs and cats in total.

Dan Chavez, Operations Coordinator with Anicira, says Shiflett is one of Anicira’s longest fosters and says she always stepped up to the plate when they needed help.

“She has made a tremendous impact,” Chavez said.

Chavez says with fosters like Shiflett, they have saved over 2,500 animals over four years, and adds Kylie’s help went beyond fostering.

“It wasn’t just about fostering animals, she helped with intake sometimes and be able to go through and take dogs out on walks, and so she has been a very great supporter of us and has helped out many more dogs than she has fostered,” Chavez said.

Shiflett started fostering her sophomore year of college. She says she has always wanted a dog of her own and found fostering was a great fit.

“Just seeing their progress from the first day I get them, sometimes they are skinny or skittish, and then by the time they are getting adopted they are almost like completely different dogs.” Shiflett said. “They come out of their shell. They just look and seem happier and that is super rewarding.”

Shiflett says she has even kept up with some of her foster pets’ families and looks to possibly foster more animals in the future.

Chavez recommends checking out your local animal shelter if you wish to open your home to a foster pet.

We would like to give a special shoutout to Kylie Shiflett, one of our longtime foster caregivers. Over the years, she...

Posted by Anicira on Monday, August 2, 2021

