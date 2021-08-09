Advertisement

Officials provide support to community through heat wave

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - When temperatures reach the 90s, it’s easy to get overheated or dehydrated.

Experts have a lot of tips for anyone spending any amount of time outside. They say to avoid spending too much time in direct sun and drink plenty of water.

Temperatures this week will near triple digits, and local officials are helping people find things to do and stay cool.(WHSV)

They also say to pay close attention to your body to make sure you’re not getting overheated.

Local officials have suggestions for family activities as well. Augusta County Parks and Recreation Director Andy Wells says local pools and shaded trails are great places to spend time.

He says it’s key to get out of urban areas because of the pavement. Grass and dirt stay much cooler, so it’s better to be in those areas. Additionally, he suggests you soak your feet in a lake or pool to cool down.

“Typically the mountains and the trails, you’ll be cooler than in the urban areas where there’s lots of pavement and such,” said Wells.

He adds that it’s important to remember to monitor yourself and make sure you’re staying cool.

“The biggest thing is folks drinking plenty of water, staying hydrated, and if they choose to be out in the sun, just trying to minimize how long they’re exposed to it,” Wells said.

He says the pool at Stuarts Draft Park will be open this week from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. He also says there are many cooling locations in the area. For a full list, click here.

