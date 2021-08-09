Advertisement

State of JMU: Softball

By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the James Madison softball program.

Head Coach: Loren LaPorte (5th Season - 148-34 Overall, 56-4 CAA Record)

2020-2021 Season: 41-4 Overall (Advanced to the Women’s College World Series)

JMU made first-ever appearance in Women’s College World Series during 2021 season and became first unseeded team to win its first two games at WCWS

Head coach Loren LaPorte recently signed an 8-year contract extension to remain at JMU

Jeff Bourne, JMU Director of Athletics, on JMU softball program:

“Talk about a team where they were great student-athletes, no question. Very, very talented. But what they were able to do as a team and pull that chemistry together, was a phenomenal thing. Just to watch it, one player would get up and they would feed off of one another. That’s sort of the optimization of what you want in sport.”

