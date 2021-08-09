Advertisement

Timberville brainstorming ways to improve police recruitment

The Timberville Public Safety Committee is holding a special meeting on Monday evening to brainstorm ways to improve their recruitment for their open police officer position.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Timberville Public Safety Committee is holding a special meeting on Monday evening a 6 p.m. to brainstorm ways to improve their recruitment for their open police officer position.

The town has been looking to hire a new officer for over a month, and have already extended the application deadline as they have yet to get any qualified candidates. Officials say they’ve increased the salary of the position, but hope to come up with new and effective ways to entice an officer to work for the town during Monday’s meeting.

“We’ll be looking at the benefits package which would include insurance, maybe sign-on bonuses, things like that to try to get people interested,” said Austin Garber, town manager of Timberville.

Garber says the town needs to fill the position as soon as possible. The small department is understaffed, which is putting a strain on the other officers as they struggle to cover all the shifts needed to effectively police the town.

