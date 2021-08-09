Advertisement

VCU to require employees be vaccinated, masks indoors

Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health will require all employees to be vaccinated...
Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health will require all employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus.(Virginia Commonwealth University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health will require all employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The school is also reenacting its mask mandate throughout campus amid a rise in cases throughout the Richmond area.

According to a release from the university, VCU faculty and staff need to report their vaccination by Sept. 1 or submit a request for a medical or religious exemption. VCU Health employees must have their first dose by Sept. 15.

In a statement, the university said “this decision aligns with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Directive 18, which directs state employees, including university employees, to be vaccinated, and mirrors the vaccine requirement for VCU students.”

The release also referenced the health system’s mandatory flu vaccinations, which have been in place for several years.

The school will also enforce a mandatory mask policy throughout the university. VCU students were already required to be vaccinated.

Read the school’s full announcement here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

This week a new Mountain Dew advertisement aired online staring Timberville musician Spencer...
Timberville musician stars in Mountain Dew commercial
Micah Wyant is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting
John Nelson is only accepting fully vaccinated customers at his hair salon in Charleston.
Hair salon only accepting fully vaccinated customers
(Source: Dominion Energy)
Tax-free weekend good for more than just school supplies
Youngkin and Winsome Sears pose for a photo with two people who attended the rally.
Glenn Youngkin visits the valley

Latest News

Gov. Justice | “This Delta variant is everywhere”
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Restrictions on US-Canadian border ease
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
CDC: Despite breakthrough infections, vaccines work
Canada has now reopened its border to fully vaccinated Americans after more than a year of...
Canada to welcome vaccinated visitors from US