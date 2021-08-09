Advertisement

VCU shares review findings on Greek life

VCU Monroe Park campus.
VCU Monroe Park campus.(VCU Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University has shared the two reviews of campus Greek life, which were conducted following the death of freshman Adam Oakes in February. The Richmond Police Department’s investigation into his death is ongoing.

“These reviews make important recommendations about how VCU can improve safety, oversight and accountability of our fraternity and sorority organizations. It’s clear that change will be beneficial, and we are committed to making that change happen. The Board of Visitors and I will ensure that we receive updates about the recommendations and implementation no later than December 1,” said VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D. “This work builds on important actions the university took following Adam’s tragic death. VCU is committed to working with our fraternity and sorority students, alumni and national organizations to build a healthy and prosperous culture for our fraternity and sorority organizations.”

VCU hired Dyad Strategies to specialize in cultural and risk assessment within fraternities and sororities.

The Dyad report included 14 recommendations across five themes:

● Health and safety

● Policy and procedure development/update

● Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life

● Fraternity and sorority recruitment

● Social culture/housing

VCU also launched its own internal review of Greek life and made the following recommendations:

  • Prohibit alcohol at all fraternity and sorority events, which has been referred to a health and safety work group for additional consideration.
  • Evaluate fraternity and sorority membership for first-year students, which has been referred to the recruitment, intake and member education work group for evaluation.

“VCU previously announced a ban on alcohol at all events sponsored by recognized student organizations with undergraduate student membership for this upcoming academic year and paused all fraternity and sorority new-member activities, including recruitment and intake, until further notice,” a release said.

The Delta Chi fraternity, the fraternity Oakes was pledging, was not specifically part of the reviews. It has since lost university recognition and is no longer allowed to operate at VCU.

Dyad Strategies’ full review can be read, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

This week a new Mountain Dew advertisement aired online staring Timberville musician Spencer...
Timberville musician stars in Mountain Dew commercial
Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting was moved to the Spotswood High School...
Rockingham County schools superintendent breaks down COVID policies
Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Students and parents standing outside of Central High School with signs in opposition of the...
Students and parents protest Shen. Co. Schools mask mandate
Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the...
It could take longer for your mail to arrive starting this fall

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to...
Man charged in Capitol riot assault can be released on bond
USDA logo
USDA announces pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers
Lisa Lorish. Photo courtesy University of Virginia School of Law.
Charlottesville-area defender finalist for Va. Court of Appeals
Rockingham County school board meeting 8/9/21
Rockingham County school board meeting draws large crowd
Fall sports leagues
Local fall sports leagues open for kids