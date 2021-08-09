Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Forestry staff fighting western flames

The Dixie Fire in Northern California wiped out an entire town
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As devastating wildfires tear through the west, Virginia is stepping up to help put out the flames.

The Virginia Department of Forestry announced Monday, August 9, that 39 personnel members have accepted assignments to help crews on the fire lines or as support staff.

“Virginians are able to help not only Virginians back home but other western states across the nation, and build our skill sets to be better fire managers back home and help those in need,” VDOF Spokesperson David Houttekier said.

Despite its small numbers, VDOF has been able to help in many states, including Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Washington.

“We have a small workforce and very proud, very humbled by many of our state employees stepping up to the plate to help others in need,” Houttekier said.

He says the work is hard, but it helps train firefighters to put out flames in Virginia.

“It’s normally at least a 14-day assignment, up to 16 hour days,” Houttekier said. “Grueling, hot work, and we provide a specialized skill set in order to help mitigate the fire dangers.”

VDOF has sent 62 workers to 31 fires in 10 different states. Another 20-person crew will be sent out this week and early next week.

