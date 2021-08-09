VUU student dies after collapsing during football team’s practice

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Union University student died after he collapsed during the football team’s practice on Sunday.

A letter from the VUU president said that 19-year-old Quandarius Wilburn, of Georgia, collapsed during the football team’s pre-season conditioning on Hovey Field.

Wilburn was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died.

The letter said that the football team had a full day together by having breakfast, attending church and eating lunch before the workout.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our campus community. I was to personally encourage each of you to keep Mr. Wilburn’s family in your prayers, as well as the VUU athletics department,” VUU President Hakim Lucas said.

Free counseling services are available to anyone who needs it.

