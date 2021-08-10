Advertisement

20-Yard Dash: Fort Defiance

Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Fort Defiance.
Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Fort Defiance.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Fort Defiance.

The Indians are looking to rebound from a 1-5 overall record in the spring that included four straight losses to end the season. Fort Defiance head coach Dan Rolfe says the squad taking the field this fall will rely on young players stepping into new roles.

“It’s a great group of kids,” said Rolfe. “Numbers in the weight room are probably the best they have been since I have been there. Just really excited about this group.”

Senior Shannon Knicely returns as the starting quarterback while Alex Guerrero (FB/LB) and Riley Miller (LB) are seniors who the Indians will rely on this fall.

“We are a pretty young squad,” said Knicely. “A couple seniors...high expectations because I think the younger guys will step up.”

Fort Defiance will be tested early when the Indians open the season August 27 at home against Valley District-favorite Turner Ashby.

2021 Spring Record: 1-5 Overall (Missed Region 3C Playoffs)

Head Coach: Dan Rolfe

Player to Watch: Alex Guerrero (Fullback/Linebacker)

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - vs. Turner Ashby

9/3 - at Liberty-Bedford

9/10 - at Waynesboro*

9/17 - at Broadway

9/24 - vs. Rockbridge County

10/8 - vs. Wilson Memorial*

10/15 - at Staunton*

10/22 - at Riverheads*

10/29 - vs. Stuarts Draft*

11/5 - vs. Buffalo Gap*

*denotes Shenandoah District game

