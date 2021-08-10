Charlottesville-area defender finalist for Va. Court of Appeals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based public defender and University of Virginia professor has been nominated to serve on the Virginia Court of Appeals.

Lisa Lorish, a UVA School of Law graduate, is one of eight new nominees to the court, which Virginia Democrats voted to expand from 11 to 17 judges.

The Virginia House of Delegates and Senate agreed on the list of candidates Monday, August 9.

If approved, Lorish would be the first federal public defender on the court and one of four women in the new group.

The candidates are expected to be certified Tuesday, August 10, and then on in both chambers.

