Charlottesville-area defender finalist for Va. Court of Appeals

Lisa Lorish. Photo courtesy University of Virginia School of Law.(UVA)
By CJ Paschall
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based public defender and University of Virginia professor has been nominated to serve on the Virginia Court of Appeals.

Lisa Lorish, a UVA School of Law graduate, is one of eight new nominees to the court, which Virginia Democrats voted to expand from 11 to 17 judges.

The Virginia House of Delegates and Senate agreed on the list of candidates Monday, August 9.

If approved, Lorish would be the first federal public defender on the court and one of four women in the new group.

The candidates are expected to be certified Tuesday, August 10, and then on in both chambers.

