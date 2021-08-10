Advertisement

Harrisonburg City schools announces new free meal program

Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no...
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools Monday announced its policy for providing free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

Each school and/or central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party, HCPS says.

All schools in the division will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household. Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge, according to HCPS.

Each household will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions.

