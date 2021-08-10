Health experts: COVID-19 is a “vaccine-preventable disease”

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As COVID-19 cases rise again in the Valley, commonwealth and nation, many people are reconsidering vaccine precautions.

The Virginia Department of Health made announcements regarding COVID-19 Tuesday, August 10 at 1:30 p.m. and addressed some common topics.

A state epidemiologist, Dr. Lilian Peake, says there’s an increase in cases and hospitalizations across the state, and she says that’s preventable.

“Covid-19 is a vaccine preventable disease now, and as more people get vaccinated, we will see fewer people getting sick,” Peake said.

However, in Virginia, vaccine rates aren’t high enough to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Since the Delta variant is more contagious, a higher percentage of the community needs to be vaccinated to interrupt that spread,” said Peake.

Isaac Izzillo is a nurse at Augusta Health and serves as the Director of COVID-19 Vaccinations and Education. He says herd immunity is only getting harder to achieve as time passes.

“The longer we wait the higher percentage of people that needs to be vaccinated to obtain that herd immunity,” Izzillo said.

Still, Izzillo says people in the Valley are making the decision to get vaccinated.

“First dose vaccinations have exceeded second dose vaccinations in the last three weeks. We hope that that’s going to continue this week,” Izzillo said.

He says, in other words, the Valley is taking the Delta Variant and the rise in cases seriously.

“People that were reluctant to getting a vaccine initially have done their [research], they’ve talked with trusted professionals in health care, they’re getting the correct information and coming in and getting the vaccine.”

With that, Izzillo and state officials emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated. They said even if vaccinated people get COVID-19, they are less likely to have a severe case.

“Fully vaccinated people are protected against the severe consequences of the delta variant,” said Dr. Danny Avula, state vaccination coordinator.

In a move many believe will lead to an increase in vaccinations, they say the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will likely approve the Pfizer vaccine within weeks.

“We expect that to happen at some point in the month of September that will increase vaccine requirements. Vaccine requirements will be very commonplace,” said Avula.

Experts believe that would lead to an increase in vaccinations, as many say emergency use authorization is what’s holding them back. A new demographic may also find themselves eligible for vaccinations.

“We’ll see approval likely sometime in September for kids ages 5 to 11,” Avula said.

Izzillo says the vaccine rates in kids 12-18 is low, even though that group has been approved for months. He says the rate of vaccination is at about 13%, “which is definitely alarming as kids go back to school [Tuesday}.”

To get vaccinated, you can visit the CDC’s website or talk to your primary care physician.

