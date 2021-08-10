Advertisement

Local fall sports leagues open for kids

Fall sports leagues
Fall sports leagues
By Peri Sheinin
Aug. 9, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH Wellness Center is kicking off the fall soccer season for kids in the Valley.

The youth soccer league, for kids ages four through six, has been a staple for 30 years.

Sentara RMH Wellness Center manager Allison Kinney credits this longevity to the welcoming atmosphere and supportive environment on the field.

“It’s a noncompetitive style. The kids have fun, learn about soccer, and enjoy the sportsmanship. Getting kids outside right now is important... especially after the past year,” Kinney said.

Kids are guided by a coach with an emphasis on teamwork and personal development.

Parents can now register their kids for the soccer league and club swim team here.

