Man charged in Capitol riot assault can be released on bond

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Key figures in the Jan. 6 riot on U.S. Capitol spoke about their desire to overthrow the government, but to date, U.S prosecutors have charged no one with sedition. They could still add them. But prosecutors may be reluctant to bring them because of their legal complexity and the difficulty in securing convictions. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a West Virginia man charged in the assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick can be released on bond while he awaits trial.

The ruling issued Monday said the district court erred in assessing the danger posed by George Tanios if released.

It says Tanios “has no past felony convictions, no ties to any extremist organizations, and no post-January 6 criminal behavior.”

A lower court judge in May had ruled that Tanios was a threat to the community and ordered him held without bond.

He said the assault with chemical spray on Sicknick contributed to the mob’s ability to breach a police line guarding the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

