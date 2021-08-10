Advertisement

Rockingham County school board meeting draws large crowd

Rockingham County school board meeting 8/9/21
Rockingham County school board meeting 8/9/21(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -There was a large community presence at Rockingham County’s school board meeting Monday night.

Although there were no votes from the board, the room was packed and dozens of community members made their voices heard on topics of transgender bathroom policies, masks in schools, among others.

Division Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl began the meeting by giving COVID-19 updates, including that masks will be universally required inside schools this fall.

There were differing opinions from parents in the crowd.

“Masking very simply allows my daughter, who is ten times more likely than the average child to have complications from COVID, it allows her to return to the classroom,” one person said.

“Unmask our children. Our constitutional rights are being stomped on. Most of the parents are like I am and won’t let this happen to our children,” another person said.

Community members also spoke both for and against transgender bathroom policies.

After the public comment period, Scheikl addressed the question of whether critical race theory will be taught in schools.

Scheikl explained that there was a misunderstanding about if RCPS was discussing teaching critical race theory, but said they do not intend to do so.

The first day of school is August 23rd.

