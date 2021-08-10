Advertisement

Shenandoah Co. Fire and Rescue continuing to investigate explosion at milk plant

By John Hood
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue are continuing to investigate what caused a boiler to explode two weeks ago at the Valley Milk Products Plant in the town of Strasburg.

The explosion took out part of a wall at the facility and damaged another nearby business. Residents living in the area were asked to evacuate for some time due to a gas leak.

Fire Marshal Joe Loving with Shen. Co. Fire and Rescue says he believes the explosion was not intentional and that the plant had the boiler inspected back in April.

Loving says because of the explosion, production has stopped at the plant, while its employees are still working inside. He says he thinks it may be as early as six months before the plant can return to normal operation.

A spokesperson with the facility says the shipment of milk normally sent to the plant is being rerouted to another facility and orders are still being made.

In the meantime, Loving says they are having the fail-safe system of the boiler sent out to be tested to see if it was operating correctly.

“Those will have to be removed and sent off for testing to see if they functioned properly,” Loving said. “If they were maintained properly and if it did in fact activate. That will help better narrow down why the boiler failed.”

Loving says the plant has cooperated with the investigation and maintenance records of the boiler have been found and dated through the month of July.

He also says the plant had hired its own hazmat team to ensure the gas leak remains sealed off.

