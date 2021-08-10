Advertisement

Some Panera-branded soups recalled due to complaints of fragments

More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.
More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.(Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread’s at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup have been recalled.

The 16-ounce containers may have been contaminated with glove pieces.

The USDA notice says soup maker Blount Fine Foods “received several consumer complaints reporting pieces of gray nitrile glove in the product” but no reports of illness.

The recalled soup was made on July 1 and has a use-by-date of Sept. 9.

People who bought it are being told to throw it away or return it to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This week a new Mountain Dew advertisement aired online staring Timberville musician Spencer...
Timberville musician stars in Mountain Dew commercial
Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting was moved to the Spotswood High School...
Rockingham County schools superintendent breaks down COVID policies
Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Hit-and-run closes South High Street
Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the...
It could take longer for your mail to arrive starting this fall

Latest News

The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill set for final Senate passage
Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of...
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again
A Miami condo was evacuated late Monday night. Inspectors cited safety issues.
Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building
Christina Applegate revealed she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis
The disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could...
Tropical storm warnings for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico