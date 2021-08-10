HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the James Madison men’s soccer program.

State of JMU: Men’s Soccer

Head Coach: Paul Zazenski (4th Season - 31-13-9 Overall)

2020-2021 Season: 5-1-3 Overall (Lost in second round of NCAA Tournament)

JMU has won three straight CAA titles and made three consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament

The Dukes enter the 2021 season ranked No. 21 in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

Jeff Bourne, JMU Director of Athletics, on JMU men’s soccer program:

“Good example of a good coaching staff making positive things happen. Paul (Zazenski) is a great individual. Puts his nose down, goes to work and just makes the team perform.”

