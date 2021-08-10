USDA announces pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in July that it is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19, as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.

Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) through Oct. 15, 2021. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program (PATHH) is administered by FSA in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorized this critical assistance for the timber industry. The USDA says timber harvesting and hauling businesses that have experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% during the period of Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2020, compared to the period of Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2019, are encouraged to apply.

To be eligible for payments, USDA says individuals or legal entities must be a timber harvesting or timber hauling business where 50% or more of its gross revenue is derived from one or more of the following:

Cutting timber.

Transporting timber.

Processing of wood on-site on the forest land (chipping, grinding, converting to biochar, cutting to smaller lengths, etc.).

Payments will be based on the applicant’s gross revenue received from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 1, 2019, minus gross revenue received from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 1, 2020, multiplied by 80%.

FSA will issue an initial payment equal to the lesser of the calculated payment amount or $2,000 as applications are approved. A second payment will be made after the signup period has ended based upon remaining PATHH funds.

The maximum amount that a person or legal entity may receive directly is $125,000, the USDA says.

Loggers and truckers can apply for PATHH up until Oct. 15 by completing form FSA-1118, Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers Program application, and certifying to their gross revenue for 2019 and 2020 on the application.

The USDA adds that additional documentation may be required. Click here for more information on how to apply.

