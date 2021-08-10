Advertisement

USDA announces pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers

USDA logo
USDA logo(Associated Press)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in July that it is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19, as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.

Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) through Oct. 15, 2021. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program (PATHH) is administered by FSA in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorized this critical assistance for the timber industry. The USDA says timber harvesting and hauling businesses that have experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% during the period of Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2020, compared to the period of Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2019, are encouraged to apply.

To be eligible for payments, USDA says individuals or legal entities must be a timber harvesting or timber hauling business where 50% or more of its gross revenue is derived from one or more of the following:

  • Cutting timber.
  • Transporting timber.
  • Processing of wood on-site on the forest land (chipping, grinding, converting to biochar, cutting to smaller lengths, etc.).

Payments will be based on the applicant’s gross revenue received from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 1, 2019, minus gross revenue received from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 1, 2020, multiplied by 80%.

FSA will issue an initial payment equal to the lesser of the calculated payment amount or $2,000 as applications are approved. A second payment will be made after the signup period has ended based upon remaining PATHH funds.

The maximum amount that a person or legal entity may receive directly is $125,000, the USDA says.

Loggers and truckers can apply for PATHH up until Oct. 15 by completing form FSA-1118, Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers Program application, and certifying to their gross revenue for 2019 and 2020 on the application.

The USDA adds that additional documentation may be required. Click here for more information on how to apply.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This week a new Mountain Dew advertisement aired online staring Timberville musician Spencer...
Timberville musician stars in Mountain Dew commercial
Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting was moved to the Spotswood High School...
Rockingham County schools superintendent breaks down COVID policies
Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Students and parents standing outside of Central High School with signs in opposition of the...
Students and parents protest Shen. Co. Schools mask mandate
Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the...
It could take longer for your mail to arrive starting this fall

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to...
Man charged in Capitol riot assault can be released on bond
Lisa Lorish. Photo courtesy University of Virginia School of Law.
Charlottesville-area defender finalist for Va. Court of Appeals
Rockingham County school board meeting 8/9/21
Rockingham County school board meeting draws large crowd
Fall sports leagues
Local fall sports leagues open for kids