Valley native premieres documentary on Rockingham County Fair founder

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An award-winning documentary from a Valley native is set to premiere next week in Dayton. Libby tells the story of a female leader and local legend here in the Valley.

Elizabeth “Libby” Custer was born in 1913, a time when female leaders were a rare sight. Libby was a founder of the Rockingham County Fair, one of the leading agricultural fairs in the nation.

Turner Ashby High School and James Madison University alum Caitlin McAvoy wrote and directed Libby to honor her great, great aunt. In the film, Libby shares her wisdom from over 100 years of life as a female pioneer with endless passion and humor.

McAvoy shared her purpose behind the project, along with the mantra that kept her going during long days of production.

“We all shared this bond of wanting to capture the secret of how she lived with this enthusiasm for life, even at 106. Libby lived by this expression: to get up, to dress up, to show up... I think that matters now more than ever,” McAvoy said.

Libby will be available for free from August 18-21 at the Harrisonburg/ Rockingham Historical Society in Dayton.

The sizzle reel for Libby can be found here.

