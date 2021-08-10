Advertisement

Valley residents support Red Cross at blood drive

A donor gives blood at the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Government Center in Verona on Tuesday,...
A donor gives blood at the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Government Center in Verona on Tuesday, August 10. (WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Donated blood is often needed after a natural disaster and traumatic events. It’s especially needed in the summer when donations run low because more people are traveling.

Once travel restrictions were lifted, more people than usual started booking trips.

The Red Cross says the combination of increased travel and the reintroduction of elective surgeries have intensified their need for donations, because less people are taking the time to donate and more people on the road leads to more accidents.

“In addition to trauma, accidents, cancer treatments, that kind of thing, we now have surgeries that are going to need units of blood, as well,” said Red Cross Account Manager Mary Knapp.

Knapp says the use of the government center greatly impacts their ability to collect much needed blood.

“Anytime we can find a space big enough to be safe and socially distance and gather the blood that’s so important for so many people, it’s really a wonderful blessing for us,” said Knapp.

Knapp says the support from the Augusta County community was good to see and will be greatly appreciated.

“We’ve seen a really wonderful outpouring from the local community to help us support our local hospitals,” Knapp said.

You must be at least 17 to give blood (16 with parental consent) and weigh at least 110 lbs. A full list of eligibility requirements can be found on their website.

