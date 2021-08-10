Warner says infrastructure bill would strongly benefit the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. Senate has passed a historic, 1.2 trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill after months of negotiations. One of the senators who worked on the bill was Mark Warner (D-VA), who tells WHSV the package could provide big benefits for the Shenandoah Valley.

“A lot of our communities have got aging water and sewer systems, there’s significant federal dollars in for upgrading those water systems, getting rid of some of the lead pipes,” said Senator Warner. “So I think this will be a real homerun for the Valley.”

Warner says the bill will also provide funding that will go toward much needed upgrades to Interstate 81.

“Finally help is on the way, we’ve got $109 billion in additional highway and bridge money in this legislation, 81 will get the repairs that are needed,” said Warner.

The bill also provides $65 billion to go towards broadband connectivity across the country, which could be used to bring high-speed internet connection to the Valley’s rural areas.

“If we can actually provide broadband, high-speed broadband to every home up and down the Valley, you’re gonna have the ability to bring new businesses, you’re gonna be able to oftentimes work from home, you’re gonna be able to get healthcare from home through telehealth,” said Warner.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, which is currently out for August Recess, and likely won’t take up the measure until fall.

