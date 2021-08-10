Advertisement

Warner says infrastructure bill would strongly benefit the Valley

By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. Senate has passed a historic, 1.2 trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill after months of negotiations. One of the senators who worked on the bill was Mark Warner (D-VA), who tells WHSV the package could provide big benefits for the Shenandoah Valley.

“A lot of our communities have got aging water and sewer systems, there’s significant federal dollars in for upgrading those water systems, getting rid of some of the lead pipes,” said Senator Warner. “So I think this will be a real homerun for the Valley.”

Warner says the bill will also provide funding that will go toward much needed upgrades to Interstate 81.

“Finally help is on the way, we’ve got $109 billion in additional highway and bridge money in this legislation, 81 will get the repairs that are needed,” said Warner.

The bill also provides $65 billion to go towards broadband connectivity across the country, which could be used to bring high-speed internet connection to the Valley’s rural areas.

“If we can actually provide broadband, high-speed broadband to every home up and down the Valley, you’re gonna have the ability to bring new businesses, you’re gonna be able to oftentimes work from home, you’re gonna be able to get healthcare from home through telehealth,” said Warner.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, which is currently out for August Recess, and likely won’t take up the measure until fall.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This week a new Mountain Dew advertisement aired online staring Timberville musician Spencer...
Timberville musician stars in Mountain Dew commercial
Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting was moved to the Spotswood High School...
Rockingham County schools superintendent breaks down COVID policies
Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Students and parents standing outside of Central High School with signs in opposition of the...
Students and parents protest Shen. Co. Schools mask mandate
Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the...
It could take longer for your mail to arrive starting this fall

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin at Skipping Rock Beer co. for a law enforcement and first responders rally
Glenn Youngkin makes trip to Staunton to show support for law enforcement members
A proposal to reopen DMV locations across the state is heading to the state House after passing...
Proposal to reopen DMV locations passes Senate, heads to House
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
President Joe Biden campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe Friday...
Biden lends his political clout to McAuliffe