Westover pool admittance free to city residents through Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - City officials invite residents to come beat the heat and enjoy one of Harrisonburg Park & Rec’s “most popular public amenities” for free over the next few days.

Westover Pool and Splashpad at Westover Park, located off West Market Street and Dogwood Drive, will be open to all Harrisonburg community members at no cost from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 11 to 13.

Harrisonburg Parks & Rec staff say they wished to provide the free days to give families a fun, cool place to play before the weekend.

“We are very happy to be able to provide this amenity and service to our residents, and to be a place all can come to cool off and have some fun this summer,” Harrisonburg Parks & Rec Acting Director Brian Mancini said. “If you haven’t had a chance to visit Westover Pool and Splashpad in the past, come check it out free on us this week.”

Attendees may be asked to show proof of their Harrisonburg address to receive free admittance. All other visitors must pay the standard fee, which is available online.

Occupancy limits are currently in place at Westover Pool to provide social distancing opportunities for families.

