20-Yard Dash: Staunton

Staunton won its first and last game of the spring season but lost five straight contests in between the victories to finish with a 2-5 overall record. However, the Storm are hoping the experience players earned during the spring will pay dividends in the fall.

Head coach Jake Phillips says the spring season gave some younger players a chance to earn varsity snaps and develop experience in game situations.

“That’s one of the kind of points of emphasis we had in the spring,” said Phillips. “We kind of treated it like a spring ball. We wanted (to get) guys playing time, we wanted to get them flying around and that was kind of our evaluation.”

When Staunton takes the field in the fall, the Storm are expected to rely on speed on both sides of the ball.

“We have a lot of fast guys,” said senior RB/CB Reece Levin.

2021 Spring Record: 2-5 Overall (Missed Region 2B Playoffs)

Head Coach: Jake Phillips

Player to Watch: Reece Levin (Running Back/Cornerback)

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - vs. Wilson Memorial*

9/3 - vs. Covington

9/10 - at Page County

9/17 - at Rockbridge County

9/24 - vs. Waynesboro*

10/1 - vs. Harrisonburg

10/8 - at Stuarts Draft*

10/15 - vs. Fort Defiance*

10/22 - at Buffalo Gap*

10/29 - at Riverheads*

*denotes Shenandoah District game

