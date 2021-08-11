HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Waynesboro.

The Little Giants are looking to build off a successful spring season that saw Waynesboro earn its first win since 2017 and play competitively in a few close losses. Head coach Brandon Jarvis made his debut at Waynesboro during the condensed VHSL season earlier this year and he’s hopeful the Little Giants can continue to improve this fall in his second campaign at the helm.

“I think we are moving in the right direction,” said Jarvis. “Took a step last season. Like I tell the guys, if we take a step forward every day, we’ll be better than we were yesterday.”

Waynesboro faces a new challenge in 2021 as the Little Giants make the move from the Valley District to the Shenandoah District. Waynesboro joins Staunton and the five Augusta County public high schools, who are already members of the league.

“It just feels good to not have to drive 50 minutes down the road to play some football,” said junior offensive/defensive lineman Taylin Henderson, when discussing Waynesboro’s move to the Shenandoah District, which is considered to be a better geographic fit for the Little Giants.

20-Yard Dash: Waynesboro

2021 Spring Record: 1-6 Overall (Missed Region 3C Playoffs)

Head Coach: Brandon Jarvis

Player to Watch: DeAndre Clark (RB/DE/LB)

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - at Riverheads*

9/3 - vs. Stuarts Draft*

9/10 - vs. Fort Defiance*

9/17 - at Wilson Memorial*

9/24 - at Staunton*

10/1 - vs. Buffalo Gap*

10/15 - at Rockbridge County

10/22 - at Spotswood

10/29 - at Turner Ashby

11/5 - vs. Broadway

*denotes Shenandoah District game

