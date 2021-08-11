Advertisement

9 state correctional facilities to reopen to public in September

Aug. 11, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections will begin its next phase of reopening facilities across the state on September 1.

Nine state correctional facilities will open for family visits on Sept. 1, and VADOC anticipates that in-person family visitation will resume by Oct. 1 at all sites.

Previously, all state correctional facilities opened to attorneys and court officials, embassy and consulate officials, and religious visitors and volunteers.

Sites opening on Sept. 1 include:

  • St. Brides Correctional Center
  • Greensville Correctional Center
  • Caroline Correctional Unit
  • Buckingham Correctional Center
  • Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women
  • Nottoway Work Center
  • Green Rock Correctional Center
  • Keen Mountain Correctional Center
  • Patrick Henry Correctional Unit

VADOC said sanitation efforts will continue as the delta COVID variant spreads. Currently, there is one active COVID case among those incarcerated and 32 among VADOC staff.

“Visitors age 12 and over are required to take a self-administered (or guardian-administered) COVID-19 rapid antigen test and must receive a negative test result in order to visit an inmate or Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) probationer in person,” VADOC said.

Since the facilities are congregate settings, masks will be required. Inmates that are vaccinated will be able to meet with people in person, those that are not will be able to video chat.

More information regarding the testing and visitation requirements will be available before Sept. 1. For now, additional information about the reopening can be found, here.

