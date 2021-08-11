Augusta Co. Library to extend operating hours

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Beginning September 1, 2021, the Augusta County Library will be extending operating hours at all seven of their library locations, including Fishersville, Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft, and Weyers Cave. Staff encourages all library patrons to wear a mask.

“Augusta County Library is an integral part of the community, especially for those who need computer and internet access,” said library director Jennifer Brown. “By expanding our hours the public will have access to critical materials, technology, and other resources necessary to achieve their personal goals, such as accessing reading materials for pleasure, learning something new, or utilizing the internet to apply for jobs and benefits. We are excited to make ourselves more widely available and to serve our community.”

These extended operating hours will be as follows:

Fishersville Main

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday: 10 AM – 5 PM Tuesday & Thursday: 10 AM – 8 PM

Churchville Branch

Monday, Wednesday, & Friday: 10 AM – 5 PM Tuesday & Thursday: 11 AM – 7 PM

Craigsville Library Station

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday: 1 PM – 6 PM Saturday 11 AM – 2 PM

Deerfield Library Station

Tuesday & Thursday 1 PM – 7 PM

Middlebrook

Tuesday: 10 AM – 2 PM Thursday: 2 PM – 6 PM Saturday: 10 AM – 2 PM

Stuarts Draft

Tuesday and Thursday: 11 AM – 6 PM Wednesday: 10 AM – 5 PM Saturday: 12 PM – 4 PM

Weyers Cave

Tuesday and Thursday: 10 AM – 7 PM Wednesday: 10 AM – 5 PM Saturday: 11 AM – 4 PM

For more information, please visit the library’s website, or call 540-885-3961. The Augusta County Library’s main location is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, VA 22939.

