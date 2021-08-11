Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting

MT. SOLON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith took to Facebook to announce that on August 10, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation between a father and son involving a gun on Harmony Lane in Mount Solon, Virginia.

Sheriff Smith says deputies were able to locate one of the involved parties still on scene, who advised there had been an argument between the two subjects, and a pistol had been discharged during the argument.

Investigator’s from the Sheriff’s Office processed the crime scene and located evidence related to this incident. Smith says investigators determined only one shot had been fired and no injuries occurred to anyone during this domestic.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Terry Hemp, a 49-year-old white male from Mount Sidney, Virginia.

Hemp was charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting from a vehicle.

Hemp was arrested and is being held at Middle River Regional Jail. Sheriff Smith says this was an isolated incident stemming from a family dispute.

No additional information will be released at this time as this investigation is still ongoing.

