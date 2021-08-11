Advertisement

Bonnaroo to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.
Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.(WZTV via CNN Newsource)
By WZTV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) - Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival announced it will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test.

The festival takes place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The last day festival-goers can get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in order to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the event is Aug. 19.

Otherwise, they will have to show a negative test result from within three days of first entering the festival.

Organizers are also asking unvaccinated people to wear a mask at all times. Everyone, vaccinated or not, is asked to wear a mask in indoor spaces.

The organizers said the safety of their patrons and staff is their top priority.

Copyright 2021 WZTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County school board meeting 8/9/21
Rockingham County school board meeting draws large crowd
Several students at Central High School were not allowed into the building Tuesday morning for...
Central High School students denied entry for refusing to wear masks
Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting was moved to the Spotswood High School...
Rockingham County schools superintendent breaks down COVID policies
37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19
Students and parents standing outside of Central High School with signs in opposition of the...
Students and parents protest Shen. Co. Schools mask mandate

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden administration sounds alarm on rising energy prices
After a few years of nurturing sea turtle “Neptune,” the UGA Marine Education Center and...
Sea turtle released into ocean after years of nurturing at aquarium
Imani Bell, a junior, died of a heat stroke caused by physical exertion in extreme...
2 coaches indicted for student’s heat stroke death in Georgia