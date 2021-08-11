Advertisement

Charlottesville-based brewery expanding to Va. Beach

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based brewery is expanding into Virginia Beach.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewery will open in Town Center, at the corner of Market Street and Virginia Beach Boulevard, in September.

The brewery says this will be its second biggest location, and it’ll produce a new Virginia Beach beer every week.

This will be Three Notch’d’s fifth brew pub. It also has locations in Roanoke, Harrisonburg, and Richmond.

RELATED: Three Notch’d brewery — a Charlottesville powerhouse — will open soon in Virginia Beach’s Town Center

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several students at Central High School were not allowed into the building Tuesday morning for...
Central High School students denied entry for refusing to wear masks
Rockingham County school board meeting 8/9/21
Rockingham County school board meeting draws large crowd
Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting was moved to the Spotswood High School...
Rockingham County schools superintendent breaks down COVID policies
37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19
Students and parents standing outside of Central High School with signs in opposition of the...
Students and parents protest Shen. Co. Schools mask mandate