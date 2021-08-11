Charlottesville-based brewery expanding to Va. Beach
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based brewery is expanding into Virginia Beach.
The Virginian-Pilot reports Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewery will open in Town Center, at the corner of Market Street and Virginia Beach Boulevard, in September.
The brewery says this will be its second biggest location, and it’ll produce a new Virginia Beach beer every week.
This will be Three Notch’d’s fifth brew pub. It also has locations in Roanoke, Harrisonburg, and Richmond.
