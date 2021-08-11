Community members urge congress to pass voter protection legislation

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Community members gathered at Waynesboro’s City Hall Tuesday evening for a “Stand Up for Your Right to Vote” rally.

The group was showing their support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and are urging congress to pass the act before they leave on recess.

Those in attendance said no matter who you vote for, you have the right to vote and they want to have protections in place for everyone to be able to exercise that right.

They added that they want to continue to show up and fight for these protections.

“They say don’t worry about if you don’t have but 10 people. Go with it because that is all it takes is 10 people,” community activist Barbara Lee said.

The group is looking for the legislation to be passed before the census results come out next week.

They held a similar rally a few weeks ago in Staunton and said they are looking to hold more until the legislation is passed.

