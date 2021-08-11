Experts issue hot car warning after child dies in Fairfax

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Part of the now-approved bipartisan infrastructure bill states all cars must have technology to prevent children from being left inside.

Martha Meade with AAA Mid-Atlantic says every nine days, a child dies in a hot car.

The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child who was left in a car died Tuesday, August 10. Officials say the child was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, but temperatures in the area were above 60. Meade says the legislation is a great step in preventing hot car-related deaths.

“The heat right now is oppressive, and there’s just no room for error,” said Meade.

She says in this heat, a lapse in judgement can be a matter of life and death.

“In ten minutes, the temperature in a car can raise 20 degrees, but at 104 degrees body temperature, organs start to shut down,” said Meade. “A child’s body heats up about three to five times faster than our adult bodies do.”

Aside from children, elderly people and pets are also likely to fall victim. They may not be able to speak up, and their bodies may not be able to regulate heat. Meade says it’s important to remember this can happen to anyone.

“In our fast-paced, sleep-deprived world, this tragic situation happens repeatedly,” she said in a press release.

In order to not make this mistake, AAA has provided a few tips:

Set an alarm on your phone to remind you to check the back seat.

Arrange for day care or school to check in if your child doesn’t show up as expected.

Leave personal items in the backseat as a visual cue to check for your child.

Keep a stuffed animal in your child’s seat. When your child is in the car, put the toy in the front as a reminder.

Place a reminder sticker in the car where you’ll notice to remind yourself.

Remove your kids from the car first and then worry about getting everything else.

If you’re out and see a child in a hot car alone, follow these guidelines:

Make sure the child is ok and responsive. If not, dial 911.

If the child is ok, try to find the family.

If there is someone with you, one person should wait at the car while the other searches for family.

If the child appears to be in distress or is unresponsive, try to get in the car, even if that means breaking a window.

In Virginia, a person is granted civil immunity for forcibly entering a car to remove an unattended minor at risk of serious bodily injury or death, as long as the person has attempted to contact law enforcement.

