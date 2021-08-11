Advertisement

Fornadel, Ukwu return from injury for JMU

By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A pair of key contributors have returned from injury for the James Madison football program.

All-American offensive lineman Liam Fornadel missed most of the 2021 spring season due to a shoulder injury but is now healthy and expected to be the Dukes’ starting left tackle this fall after previously playing right tackle.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu is back on the practice field in fall camp after missing two consecutive seasons due to injury. Ukwu was out for the 2019 campaign and the 2021 spring season after suffering two separate knee injuries, one to his right knee and another to his left knee. Ukwu is expected to be an important part of JMU’s defensive line this season.

