Advertisement

Grant County Schools will not require masks

(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT CO., W.Va. (WHSV) - Grant County Schools Superintendent Mitch Webster provided an update Wednesday on mask policies.

Webster says all parents and staff are encouraged to make the best safety and health decisions for themselves and for students, but masks will not be required at this time.

He adds this policy is subject to change based on infection rates and state mandates, and everyone should continue to practice good hygiene.

Grant County Schools will continue to follow isolation and quarantine guidelines from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and make an announcement soon regarding quarantine protocols.

Webster says temperatures will continue to be screened upon entry into school buildings.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County school board meeting 8/9/21
Rockingham County school board meeting draws large crowd
Several students at Central High School were not allowed into the building Tuesday morning for...
Central High School students denied entry for refusing to wear masks
Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting was moved to the Spotswood High School...
Rockingham County schools superintendent breaks down COVID policies
37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19
Students and parents standing outside of Central High School with signs in opposition of the...
Students and parents protest Shen. Co. Schools mask mandate

Latest News

Hemp was arrested and is being held in Middle River Regional Jail.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting
RISE is a nonprofit organization based out of Waynesboro.
RISE to hold annual community stakeholders conference later this month
Fornadel, Ukwu return from injury for JMU
Fornadel, Ukwu return from injury for JMU
State of JMU: Men's Soccer (2021)
State of JMU: Men's Soccer (2021)