Grant County Schools will not require masks

GRANT CO., W.Va. (WHSV) - Grant County Schools Superintendent Mitch Webster provided an update Wednesday on mask policies.

Webster says all parents and staff are encouraged to make the best safety and health decisions for themselves and for students, but masks will not be required at this time.

He adds this policy is subject to change based on infection rates and state mandates, and everyone should continue to practice good hygiene.

Grant County Schools will continue to follow isolation and quarantine guidelines from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and make an announcement soon regarding quarantine protocols.

Webster says temperatures will continue to be screened upon entry into school buildings.

