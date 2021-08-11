Hot & humid week

**We will see a very hot stretch across the area this week with daily high temperatures well into the 90s each day. Take precaution if you plan to spend prolonged periods of time outside. Take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. Humidity levels will be rising all week, so it will feel more uncomfortable as the week goes along. We will have daily storms around, but they will be hot and miss in nature and slow-moving. This can lead to heavy rain in a small area in a short amount of time. Because the ground is so dry, that can also lead to more runoff instead of the ground soaking it up. This can lead to localized flooding. While not every storm will turn severe, any storm would have the potential with high winds and hail.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid in the morning with temperatures warming quickly into the 80s with sunshine. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Another very hot day. West Virginia locations near 90 for the afternoon with the lower valleys of the Potomac Highlands and the Shenandoah Valley in the mid 90s today. A few afternoon showers and storms today, but coverage more limited than what we saw on Tuesday. This will try to form as a broken line again today, but the best chance of these storms likely will be east of the Blue Ridge, but we’ll keep an eye on things throughout the day. Otherwise, we’ll just see an isolated storm or two. Once again any storm may be strong to severe and will be capable of torrential rain.

A very warm evening in the 80s with passing clouds. A few isolated storms generally before about 10pm. Clearing out overnight. A very warm night with lows in the upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 70s for the Valley.

THURSDAY: Another very hot and humid one today. Morning temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Early sunshine with only a few passing clouds in the afternoon. Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. A very isolated pop-up storm or two for the afternoon, but most just staying dry and hot. Very limited storm coverage today so little relief from the heat. This will likely be our hottest day of the year so far. Warm and muggy for the evening and overnight hours with low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Quite humid to begin the day. Temperatures in the morning will quickly rise into the 80s with sunshine. By the afternoon, most areas will be well into the low to mid 90s with more clouds. Isolated showers or storms for the afternoon, but very limited coverage. We may have a better chance of showers and storms into the evening hours in advance of the next cold front, but there is still a bit of uncertainty on the timing of this front and the energy out ahead of it. Overnight lows warm once again in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: A warm and muggy start with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. We have our next front approaching today will will bring in more cloud cover. Still some uncertainty remains about the timing and coverage of the moisture. If the front stalls out near or just north of the area, this will drive more rain and storm coverage. If it drops further south, which is more likely at this point, rain and storms will be more limited in coverage. Still a very warm day today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight, generally cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

*The forecast beyond Saturday is highly dependent on the interaction between the front and Tropical Storm Fred as it approaches from the south. Should the tropical system slow down from what is currently forecasted, then there is a high likelihood that we skip out on seeing much moisture into early next week. This is also true if the forecasted track shifts further to the east. However, computer guidance is suggesting that these two systems may interact to give us our next best opportunity for widespread rainfall. Tropical systems are very difficult to forecast, however, so check back often for the latest updates on the track of this system!

SUNDAY: More comfortable for today behind a front. Temperatures starting in the 70s for the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy for today and highs in the lower 80s. Clouds will stick around for the night, keeping temperatures a bit elevated, as lows will only reach the low to mid 60s. However, it will feel more comfortable than the past week.

MONDAY: A mild start to the work week with temperatures in the 60s early. Mostly cloudy for the day and feeling quite comfortable. Highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s. Cloud cover likely sticking around overnight with the front still nearby, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 60s overnight, but feeling pleasant.

TUESDAY: Pleasant to start the day with temperatures eventually rising in the 70s. Generally cloudy once again today, keeping temperatures lower. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, so another comfortable day.

