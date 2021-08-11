How do outdoor workers adapt to hot temperatures?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are many jobs where people have to work outside and with temperatures in the 90s this week, outside jobs just get more challenging.

Scott Moyers, the senior superintendent of Lantz Construction Company, said working conditions are not pleasant. The hot temperatures are something that workers get acclimated to.

“You get used to it after awhile. After you know it equalizes, you kind of get used to it. We keep the guys... try to keep them out of the heat and give them a lot more breaks than we normally would,” Moyers said.

There is a little more management on hot days to keep workers cool. Some of the most important things construction workers have to do is understand limitations and what their body can handle. Knowing the warning signs of heat illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke is very important.

In order to prevent heat exhaustion and heat illness, keeping a close eye on each other is one thing workers have to do. “Probably the toughest part is just keeping moving and knowing what your limitations are and the big thing is watching your guys and seeing warning signs if they start to do things that they wouldn’t normally do,” said Moyers.

Another measure construction workers will do is take more breaks to stay hydrated. To avoid the most exposure to heat, taking advantage of the cooler part of the day can be helpful such as starting earlier in the morning.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.