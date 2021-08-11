Advertisement

How do outdoor workers adapt to hot temperatures?

On very hot days, construction workers have to take precaution while working.
On very hot days, construction workers have to take precaution while working.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are many jobs where people have to work outside and with temperatures in the 90s this week, outside jobs just get more challenging.

Scott Moyers, the senior superintendent of Lantz Construction Company, said working conditions are not pleasant. The hot temperatures are something that workers get acclimated to.

“You get used to it after awhile. After you know it equalizes, you kind of get used to it. We keep the guys... try to keep them out of the heat and give them a lot more breaks than we normally would,” Moyers said.

There is a little more management on hot days to keep workers cool. Some of the most important things construction workers have to do is understand limitations and what their body can handle. Knowing the warning signs of heat illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke is very important.

In order to prevent heat exhaustion and heat illness, keeping a close eye on each other is one thing workers have to do. “Probably the toughest part is just keeping moving and knowing what your limitations are and the big thing is watching your guys and seeing warning signs if they start to do things that they wouldn’t normally do,” said Moyers.

Another measure construction workers will do is take more breaks to stay hydrated. To avoid the most exposure to heat, taking advantage of the cooler part of the day can be helpful such as starting earlier in the morning.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several students at Central High School were not allowed into the building Tuesday morning for...
Central High School students denied entry for refusing to wear masks
Rockingham County school board meeting 8/9/21
Rockingham County school board meeting draws large crowd
Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting was moved to the Spotswood High School...
Rockingham County schools superintendent breaks down COVID policies
37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19
Students and parents standing outside of Central High School with signs in opposition of the...
Students and parents protest Shen. Co. Schools mask mandate

Latest News

Storms bring much needed rain
Radar from Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Chesterfield Fire says 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton died in a house fire...
‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire
The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification...
Governor Northam says school divisions bucking mask guidelines must comply
Grant County Schools will not require masks