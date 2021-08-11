Advertisement

Manchin expresses concerns over Senate Dems. $3.5-$4.7 trillion budget; Capito votes against

A split Senate moved forward the frame work for a multi-trillion dollar budget Wed. morning
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he has serious concerns about the budget passed in a procedural votes early Wednesday morning.

Sen. Manchin, who voted for moving the bill forward, said his “Yes” vote was to allow for floor discussion of the bill.

“I have serious concerns about the grave consequences facing West Virginians and every American family if Congress decides to spend another $3.5 trillion,” Sen. Manchin said Wednesday morning.

“Adding trillions of dollars more to nearly $29 trillion of national debt, without any consideration of the negative effects on our children and grandchildren, is one of those decisions that has become far too easy in Washington,” Sen. Manchin said.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) voted against the budget framework, which she calls “Tax and Spend.”

The procedural vote passed along party lines, with every Senate Democrat voting “Yes,” and every Senate Republican voting “No.”

“The partisan budget that passed along party lines today is remarkably irresponsible, and further exposes the divide between Democrats in Washington, D.C. and hardworking West Virginians,” Sen. Capito said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

