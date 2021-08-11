Advertisement

Martinsville man guilty of trying to kill police officer

Mugshot courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Mugshot courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office(WHSV)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been found guilty of trying to kill a police officer.

Thomas Braxton was charged with shooting a Martinsville Police officer in January 2020.

Wednesday, August 11, a judge found him guilty of attempted capital murder and possessing heroin with the intent to distribute.

A sentencing hearing has been set for December.

Police say January 1, 2020, Martinsville Police Officer Michael Panos attempted to stop the driver of a pickup for a traffic violation on Memorial Boulevard Street. The driver refused to stop and Panos started chasing.

The driver jumped from the moving truck while on Theatre Street in Henry County and ran away. The truck rolled down an embankment, crossed over Joseph Martin Highway, then crashed into another embankment.

Martinsville Police found Braxton behind a nearby apartment complex. The suspect began firing, and Panos was hit in the left arm. Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was jailed after being released from a hospital.

