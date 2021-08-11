Advertisement

Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men

Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Shenandoah Valley men have been arrested on multiple firearms and drug charges in a multi-agency narcotics investigation.

According to a statement from Virginia State Police, approximately 1.5 lbs. of methamphetamine, 23 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 100 grams of marijuana, and 3.5 grams of heroin were seized. In total, the drugs have an estimated street value of $71,055.

Stephen Edward Lackey, 30, of Staunton, was charged with possession of greater than 100 grams of Schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

David Travis Lowery 30, of Waynesboro, was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of greater than 100 grams of Schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Tyler Ruppel, 31, of Waynesboro, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, possession of greater than 100 grams of Schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug.

All three are being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The investigation involved several agencies including the Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force, Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, Waynesboro Police Special Operations Unit, and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Virginia State Police, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, and Staunton Police Department assisted with the operation.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

