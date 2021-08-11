Peaceful Fields Sanctuary welcomes in animals from cruelty case

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Peaceful Fields Sanctuary took to Facebook Wednesday morning to thank the Page County Sheriff’s Office for saving three turkeys who were seized as part of an animal cruelty case.

According to the post, over 140 charges of animal cruelty/neglect were filed against the individuals.

“We’re thankful for the work the Page County Sheriff’s Department AC division does to help animals and PFS is building a relationship together with them as we do other counties and states,” PFS wrote.

The three turkeys are in quarantine where they will receive medical care and testing. One hen has an injured leg. The sanctuary is asking for donations to help cover medical costs.

WHSV reached out to the sheriff’s office about the charges filed, and will update this story once we learn more.

🅽🅴🆆 🆁🅴🆂🅲🆄🅴🆂 🅰🆁🆁🅸🆅🅴 Deputies from Page county, VA sheriff's office were involved in saving these three broad breasted... Posted by Peaceful Fields Sanctuary on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

