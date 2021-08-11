Advertisement

Project Medicine Drop comes to Staunton Courthouse

The Staunton Courthouse has a new drop box for prescription medication, providing a safe way to dispose of unwanted pills, capsules, patches, and pet medications.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Now people in Staunton can drop off unwanted medication year-round.

City Council members were among those attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Staunton Courthouse for a new medicine drop.

The locked box is a safe place for people to get rid of old pills, patches, capsules, even pet medications.

Staunton Sheriff Matt Robertson says it’s about community safety.

“I’ve seen that people start out sometimes getting addicted to pain pills and opioids and other medications that they normally would not have access to,” Robertson stated.

The dropbox is free to use, and it is anonymous. It’s available anytime the courthouse is open.

