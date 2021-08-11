RISE to hold annual community stakeholders conference later this month

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -RISE is a nonprofit organization based out of Waynesboro that aims to uplift the Black community.

“And to change the narrative of how people see us or come to think of us without getting to know us,” CEO Sharon Fitz added. “And to instill a deep amount of hope and optimism in our children. That is a big part for us because if we can do that, it flowers out into the rest of the community.”

RISE will hold the second annual Community Stakeholders Conference, bringing together the ideas of several leaders from across the commonwealth to better understand each other and the needs of the community.

Speakers at the event include VSU professor Dr. Zoe Spencer, Delegate John Avoli and Virginia Board of Education member Anthony Swann, among others.

“We all are invested in improving the way that we connect with each other, the way that we see each other. There are facets of our community that seems like right now are disconnected,” Fitz said. “The goal of the conference is to do what a conference does, which is bring people together to discuss various things that impact the community at large.”

The conference is scheduled for August 20-21 at the RISE center in Waynesboro. Those interested in joining the conversation can purchase tickets online. Tickets cover admission, lunches and materials.

Fitz says that one of the goals of the event is to equip attendees with the tools necessary to make an impact.

“How do we work together collectively to positively influence change,” she added.

You can find more information on the RISE Community Stakeholders Conference by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.