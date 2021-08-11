HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the James Madison women’s soccer program.

State of JMU: Women’s Soccer

Head Coach: Joshua Walters, Sr. (4th Season - 21-23-4 Overall)

2020-2021 Season: 1-3-2 Overall (Did not qualify for CAA Tournament)

JMU appeared in the CAA Tournament championship matches in 2018 & 2019

Two new assistant coaches join the program this season (Rob Donnenwirth, Devin Zvosec)

Jeff Bourne, JMU Director of Athletics, on JMU women’s soccer program:

“No reason why we don’t win the championship. It’s recruiting the right young ladies. (Head coach) Josh (Walters, Sr.) has had two assistant coaches turn over. That’s a stinger when you’re looking at your staff but he feels really good about being able to fill those positions with quality coaches.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.