Valley businesses weigh in on vaccination requirements

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health announced in a press conference Tuesday, August 10 that it is working on a way to make vaccination status easier to prove.

VDH says that will involve a QR code that will take the scanner to its website. On top of that, VDH says the Food and Drug Administration is only weeks away from giving the COVID-19 full approval.

Between those two factors, VDH says vaccine requirements may become more common.

“Vaccine requirements will be very commonplace throughout the country,” said Dr. Danny Avula, State Vaccine Coordinator.

Some private businesses in Richmond and West Virginia have already implemented vaccine requirements. In the Shenandoah Valley, local businesses haven’t been too quick to jump on vaccine mandates.

“It would give us all a greater peace of mind to know everyone in the house is vaccinated, but we also recognize that privacy is real,” said Kelly Burdick Carter, Director of Advancement with the American Shakespeare Center.

American Shakespeare Center actors rehearse on August 11 at 12 p.m. (WHSV) (WHSV)

She says, for a number of reasons, vaccine requirements are tricky.

“We’ve heard from audience who have said, ‘well, why don’t you just require vaccination cards, it’s no big deal,’ and other audiences who don’t want to share their medical information,” said Carter.

Overall, she says they’re considering a mandate. She says they’ve made it back to performing, and they don’t want to move backward.

“We feel like every layer of protection that we put between our people, our audience and our actors and the virus, the better,” she said.

However, a vaccination mandate means their young guests, kids younger than 12, wouldn’t be able to attend since there’s no vaccine currently available for them.

“I’m not sure we’re ready to cut off a big chunk of our young audiences,” she said.

Carter says they’re in contact with a theatre in Richmond that is requiring proof of vaccination, so she’ll evaluate their results.

“We have been in a little bit of ‘wait and see’ to see how it’s going in other places, to see if audiences want to do it,” Carter said.

Benjamin Roe, President and CEO of the Heifetz Institute, says he’s also thinking about vaccination mandates.

“We have many peer organizations that are requiring vaccinations for you to enter the concert hall,” Roe said.

Roe says Heifetz just wrapped up their summer institute and didn’t require vaccinations for it, but it’s something he’d greenlight in the future.

“At this point, I’m not too worried about pushback. Out of our 98 students that studied at the Heifetz institute this summer, all but eight were vaccinated,” he said.

Not only were most of them vaccinated, they also spent a week in quarantine and got tested twice throughout the program, and students who weren’t vaccinated stayed socially distanced.

“With the rise of the Delta variant, we wanted to be absolutely sure we were doing everything possible,” Roe said.

Both Carter and Roe say they’re watching what others are doing locally.

If your business will be requiring vaccinations, send me an email at kayla.brooks@whsv.com.

