No one seriously hurt as police move inmates who took over Lynchburg jail unit

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg officials say there was no threat to the public after several inmates barricaded themselves in a maximum security housing unit at Lynchburg Adult Detention Center Tuesday night, and forced officers from the vicinity.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Blue Ridge Regional Jail Administrator Josh Salmon said corrections officers got out safely and notified supervisors, while inmates damaged property in the unit and destroyed equipment. Salmon said there will be a thorough investigation.

Police Chief Ryan Ryan Zuidema said the incident ended peacefully about 8 a.m. Wednesday, about 14 hours after it began, with the help of local, state and federal law enforcement, but said he won’t share specifics about how it was resolved, though he said the inmates were moved without force.

He said there were no serious injuries.

No motive has been established.

City officials said there is a staffing shortage at the facility, but staffing was adequate Tuesday night and the incident wasn’t due to the shortage.

The detention center is closed to the public until further notice.

“We have our crisis negotiations team on scene as well as our tactical unit and assistants from both local, federal and state partners, other law enforcement agencies,” said Carrie Dungan, Lynchburg Police Department spokesperson Tuesday night. “At this time we don’t have any reports of hostages, any reports of injuries to inmates or correctional officers. And we haven’t heard any demands.”

“I can’t really speak about tactics or anything specific,” Dungan told WDBJ7. “Like I said, we’re just going to work together with members of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail as well as our local, state and federal partners and the inmates to resolve this safely and to make sure everyone stays safe.”

Some roads in the area of the facility were closed during the incident, but have been reopened.

