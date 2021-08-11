WHSV Preseason Poll: Riverheads picked as unanimous favorite in Shenandoah District
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads is the unanimous favorite to win the Shenandoah District this fall.
The Gladiators received every first-place vote in a preseason poll conducted by WHSV. Riverheads won its fifth straight VHSL Class 1 state title during the 2021 spring season.
The WHSV Valley District Football Preseason Poll was voted on by the district’s head coaches and four local media members: TJ Eck (WHSV), Cody Elliott (Daily News-Record), Patrick Hite (The News Leader), and Hubert Grim (The News Virginian).
WHSV Shenandoah District Football Preseason Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Riverheads (10) - 100 points
2. Stuarts Draft - 75 points
3. Wilson Memorial - 56 points
4. Buffalo Gap - 51 points
5. Staunton - 38 points
6. Waynesboro - 31 points
7. Fort Defiance - 29 points
