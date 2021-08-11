WHSV Preseason Poll: Riverheads picked as unanimous favorite in Shenandoah District

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads is the unanimous favorite to win the Shenandoah District this fall.

The Gladiators received every first-place vote in a preseason poll conducted by WHSV. Riverheads won its fifth straight VHSL Class 1 state title during the 2021 spring season.

The WHSV Valley District Football Preseason Poll was voted on by the district’s head coaches and four local media members: TJ Eck (WHSV), Cody Elliott (Daily News-Record), Patrick Hite (The News Leader), and Hubert Grim (The News Virginian).

WHSV Shenandoah District Football Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Riverheads (10) - 100 points

2. Stuarts Draft - 75 points

3. Wilson Memorial - 56 points

4. Buffalo Gap - 51 points

5. Staunton - 38 points

6. Waynesboro - 31 points

7. Fort Defiance - 29 points

