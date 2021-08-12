The area’s worst heatwaves in recorded history

(WHSV) - As hot temperatures occur this week, let’s take a look at the worst heatwaves in the area in recorded history.

Heatwaves are defined as abnormally high temperatures for a long period of time. A 95 degree day is not a heatwave in itself but if temperatures that hot last for several days, that’s when you get a heatwave.

JUNE 20-28, 2010

June 2010 was the last time we saw a very excessive heatwave in our area. A 9-day stretch towards the end of June showed several days of temperatures at least 90 degrees. In 2010, it happened 6 consecutive days and a few days later, the mercury hit 99 degrees. 95 degree days are seen on occasion in our area. This stretch of heat contained 2 days of 95+ degree heat with June 28th, 2010 reaching 99 degrees. 7 out of 9 of the days in this stretch recorded 90+ degree temperatures.

JULY 6-15, 1966

July 1966 had a significant heat wave. Over a 10-day stretch, all days hit at least 90 degrees. 4 of those days temperatures surpassed 95 degrees with July 13-15 being the most intense part of the heatwave. Over those 3 days, the temperature hit 98, 99, and 98 respectively.

JULY 18-23, 1926

This heatwave may have only lasted 6 days, but the intensity of the heat was something the area had never seen. All of these days, the temperature hit at least 96 degrees. July 19th-July 22nd we had 4 straight 100+ degree days including the thermometer hitting an all-time high twice of 105 degrees!

AUGUST 5-21, 1900

The summer of 1900 could make an argument for the hottest summer recorded in our area. Not one but two heatwaves hit the area. The first heat wave hit in August in which we had 90+ degree highs for 17 days straight! This included 11 straight days of the thermometer hitting at least 95 degrees. August 11th, 1900 was the lone 100 degree day recorded in this period.

SEPTEMBER 1-13, 1900

It only took about 10 days to see another significant heat wave. What’s unique about this heatwave is that it occurred in September. This heatwave had 13 consecutive days where the thermometer hit 90 degrees, including a stretch of 8 days seeing 95+ degree temperatures.

If the forecast holds true this week, we will have 4 straight 90 degree days with 3 out of 4 being 95 degrees or above. Whenever temperatures start to approach 95 degrees and above, its an abnormally hot day in the area and the proper precautions should be exercised by limiting time outside, staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks if outside for a long time. It is a very hot week in our area, but not to a point where the heat lasts over a week or even two weeks.

