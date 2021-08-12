Advertisement

Brave Souls on Fire hosts “Holding Space” meeting

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On the fourth anniversary of the “Unite the Right” rally, one organization in Charlottesville is supporting those who may still be dealing with grief.

“We know that’s a reminder of other racial terrors... ones that our grandfathers and great grand fathers and generations before us all endured,” said Brave Souls on Fire member Myra Anderson.

Brave Souls on Fire is hosting a virtual “Holding Space” meeting where people, especially African Americans, can process how they feel.

To join the meeting on August 12, email Myra Anderson at: bravesoulscville@yahoo.com.

"Holding Space" meeting held on August 12, to help those still grieving over the Unite the Right rally 4 years ago(WVIR)

